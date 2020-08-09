Cheryl Ann Himmelman
Cheryl Ann Himmelman born to George and Eileen Lane on January 27, 1953, unexpectedly passed on August 1, 2020, age 67.
She shared a wonderful childhood in Shoreline, WA with her brothers. Cheryl married her high school sweetheart Mark in 1976, she was the love of his life. They raised two children in Seattle. She started her career in nursing and spent 25 years with the UWCNE advancing nursing practice. She loved holidays, music, reading, cooking, baking and spoiling those around her. Cheryl's life was filled with countless celebrations with friends and family, travel, weekends at the cabin, cheering on kids and grandkids at events, and so many smiles.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; her brothers, Marc (Julie) and Kevin; her children, Heidi (Casey) Sowell and Lane (Lori) Himmelman; and many beloved relatives and close friends. Cheryl found her greatest happiness as a grandma and was adored by her granddaughters, Greta, Elsa and Gemma.
Cheryl's generous heart will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The family will plan a celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Seattle Children's Hospital.
