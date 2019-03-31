Chesley Richard Ledbetter



Chesley was born in 1935, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He and his extended family migrated to Seattle, where he grew up and graduated from Cleveland High School. While there, he sang in the All City Choir and played football. After graduation he joined his best friend into the Army. He married Nora Sullivan in June of 1959 and had three children. Together they built a house on Cougar Mountain where they moved in 1967 and remained until their deaths.



Chesley began driving for Metro Transit where he worked until his retirement in 2013. He earned a Safe Driving Award and over 30 commendations. He finished his career driving his beloved Vashon Island Route. His hobbies included sports, jazz music, politics and birds. He enjoyed watching and being involved in his children's sports and earned "Coach of the Year" at Bellevue Boys Club for coaching girls basketball. He was a charter, lifelong season ticket holder for the Seattle Seahawks, his favorite team.



He is survived by his daughters Lisa Taggart and Cara Velez, both of Seattle; his sons, Patrick Ledbetter, of Bellevue, and Walter Sullivan, of Government Camp, OR. He has one grandchild, Jillian Quigley, of Seattle.



Military honors for Chesley will be held at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent Washington on Monday, April 15th at 11:00.



A reception will be held else-



where following the ceremony. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary