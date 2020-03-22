|
|
Chester Courtney McHugh
December 31, 1930 - March 14, 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and brother passed away on March 14, 2020 at 89 years old. He was born in Madison, WI to John and Laura McHugh. The family relocated to Winnipeg, Manitoba when he was a teenager, where Chet excelled in multiple sports. He graduated from the University of Manitoba where he met the love of his life, Helen Magness. They were married for 65 years. They spent the majority of their married life raising their family in Kenmore, WA, then retiring to Camano Island, WA.
Chet leaves behind his loving wife, Helen; son Stephen (Eithne); daughter Karen (Scott), grandchildren Kelsey, Nicholas, & Matthew; and his sister Phyllis.
Please see Chet's full Obituary and online Guest Book at
www.gilbertsonfh.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020