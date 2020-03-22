Home

Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood
27001 88th Ave NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
(360) 629-2101
Chester Courtney McHugh

Chester Courtney McHugh Obituary
Chester Courtney McHugh

December 31, 1930 - March 14, 2020

Our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and brother passed away on March 14, 2020 at 89 years old. He was born in Madison, WI to John and Laura McHugh. The family relocated to Winnipeg, Manitoba when he was a teenager, where Chet excelled in multiple sports. He graduated from the University of Manitoba where he met the love of his life, Helen Magness. They were married for 65 years. They spent the majority of their married life raising their family in Kenmore, WA, then retiring to Camano Island, WA.

Chet leaves behind his loving wife, Helen; son Stephen (Eithne); daughter Karen (Scott), grandchildren Kelsey, Nicholas, & Matthew; and his sister Phyllis.

Please see Chet's full Obituary and online Guest Book at

www.gilbertsonfh.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020
