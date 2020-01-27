|
Chester Lee Fetzer
July 7, 1941 ~ January 22, 2020
Chet Fetzer of Kirkland WA was born in Bismark, ND and died at Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland WA. He grew up in the small town of Wing, ND where he graduated high school. He lived his youngest years in Tuttle, ND. In 1959, he joined the Air Force and started dating Sandra Schwindt of Tuttle. They married in April of 1963. Chet served the A.F. as an electrical technician in the Philippines. Chet and Sandra were blessed with a wonderful son Barry and beautiful daughter Danielle. He was a professional insurance investigator.
Chet loved to sing, play guitar, and was in the church choir for most of his life. He was a talented wood worker, making grandfather clocks for family and friends. He was a godly man and loved his Lord. Chet leaves behind his loving wife Sandra, children Barry (Judy) and Danielle, his grandchildren Blake, Clayton, Jessica (Jesse), sister Jackie Kindred, brother Kirby (Barbara).
A service will be held at Holy Spirit Lutheran church, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Kirkland, WA. Donations can be made to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or other charities.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 27, 2020