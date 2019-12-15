|
|
Chiye Ito Yabuki
December 10, 1923-December 1, 2019
Born to parents Itaro and Shimeno (Aramaki) Ito. Grew up in Bellevue, WA with six siblings. Graduated from Bellevue High; during WWII incarcerated at Minidoka and Tule Lake internment camps; December 8, 1946 married Alan Hideo Yabuki (passed 2013). Four children: Calvin (Vickye Luke, daughter Tiffany), Herbert (Evelyn Justiniano, son Daniel), Carolyn (late Ivan Shimabukuro, daughter Kristen, son John), Ilene (Bill Carry, son Nathan); Worked at the family business: Hunts Point Greenhouse. She liked to read, shop, garden, fish and loved mushroom hunting. She loved her grandkids and hosted many family gatherings especially mochi making. She enjoyed her extended family and lived a long and full life. She passed away peacefully.
Thank you to Evergreen Hospice and Interim caregivers.
A family service was held, a burial service to take place in Spring 2020. Remembrances may be made to Japanese Baptist Church, Eastside Heritage Center, Japanese Evangelical Missionary Society-PNW.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019