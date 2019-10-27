|
Chizuko Vivian Iwasaki
She passed away on October 14,
2019 at the grand old age of 94 years. She was born the 2nd of 6 children (5 girls / 1 boy) in Seattle to Shotaro and Shizu Iwasaki on October 3, 1925. Mom was a survivor. She experienced the Great Depression and was interned during WWII, first in Puyallup and then in Minidoka, ID. In May, 1943, she lived and worked in Chicago with 2 of her sisters. In 1950 she married Sam Iwasaki (no relation). They had 4 kids, Bob, Elise, Marie and Joey. She was widowed at age 36. While raising us, Mom ran the family business, then in the 1980's, she sold the greenhouses but continued to work there well into her 70's. She mourned the death of her youngest child in 2011. Slowly, dementia/Alzheimer's set in and took over and she remained in hospice care for nearly 5 years. Strong to the end, amazing the caregivers, hospice nurses and us with her determination not to leave until she was ready. Her caring, generosity, great sense of humor, grit, and love of family will be missed by all. Mom is survived by 3 kids and their spouses, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sister and many nephews, nieces and their families. Special thanks go to Multicare Hospice nurses, especially Kelsey F. and the wonderful folks at Golden Age Adult Family Home, especially Wendell.
We love you, Mom. Thanks for everything you did for us.
In accordance with mom's wishes there will be no memorial service. Remembrances should be made to or any other charity benefiting children.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019