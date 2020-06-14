Chris Dillon
May 26, 1959 ~ May 28, 2020
In loving memory of Christopher R. Dillon, 61, of Kirkland, WA, who was taken into the arms of the Lord on May 28, 2020. Please visit https://bartonfuneral.com/category/obituaries/ for more information on his life.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.