1/1
Christina K. McWade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina K. McWade

Christina K. (Spaulding) McWade, age 63, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane with her children & her sister by her side.

Christina is survived by her significant other Roger Sherwood, her four children, Ryan McWade, Jamie Sanford, Lacey Delgado, Clayton McWade and her six grandchildren Hannah McWade (14), Jack McWade (12) Evelyn Delgado (12), Rylee Delgado (8) Jaxon Delgado (6) and Cayden McWade (2) all of whom she loved and adored with her whole heart. She also leaves behind her two siblings, George Spaulding and Gayle Dwyer.

Christina was born on February 8, 1957 in West Seattle. She graduated from Chief Sealth High School in 1975 and started her career with Boeing in 1977; a company she was proud to work for and retired after 40 years.

Christina loved spending time with her family and being at the family farm in Clayton, WA. She also enjoyed camping and hiking.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Tukwila on September 12, 2020. Please contact Lacey Delgado for details at 206-697-5149. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 13264 38th Ave S, Tukwila, WA 98168.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved