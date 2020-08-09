Christina K. McWade



Christina K. (Spaulding) McWade, age 63, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane with her children & her sister by her side.



Christina is survived by her significant other Roger Sherwood, her four children, Ryan McWade, Jamie Sanford, Lacey Delgado, Clayton McWade and her six grandchildren Hannah McWade (14), Jack McWade (12) Evelyn Delgado (12), Rylee Delgado (8) Jaxon Delgado (6) and Cayden McWade (2) all of whom she loved and adored with her whole heart. She also leaves behind her two siblings, George Spaulding and Gayle Dwyer.



Christina was born on February 8, 1957 in West Seattle. She graduated from Chief Sealth High School in 1975 and started her career with Boeing in 1977; a company she was proud to work for and retired after 40 years.



Christina loved spending time with her family and being at the family farm in Clayton, WA. She also enjoyed camping and hiking.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Tukwila on September 12, 2020. Please contact Lacey Delgado for details at 206-697-5149. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 13264 38th Ave S, Tukwila, WA 98168.



