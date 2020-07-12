1/1
Christina Riveland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina Riveland

Christina (Lerch) Riveland was born on November 4, 1934, in Frankfurt, Germany, and died June 30, 2020, in Shoreline, WA, her home for more than 60 years.

In her early twenties she met her future husband, Dale, while working at a bank in Copenhagen. In 1957 they married and moved to Richmond Beach, where they raised four children. After the children were grown, she returned to study at Seattle Pacific University and Central Washington University to earn her Master's degree in education.

An outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, neighbor, parishioner, and friend, Christina gave generously of her time, attention, wisdom, recipes, and snacks.

She was brilliant, clever, curious, creative, deeply read, and conversant in many subjects. A legendary cook, baker, and hostess, she also loved language, music, literature, art, and history.

Christina valued kindness, fairness, and inclusivity. She knew how to improvise, befriend a stranger, welcome a shy person into a group, ask questions, assert herself, and stick up for the underdog. These qualities endeared her to her students at Rainier Beach High School, where she taught Home Economics.

She spent her final years at Richmond Beach Rehab, a veritable United Nations, where she not only learned the name of each person who assisted her, but also learned to say "hello" and "thank you" in Amharic, Tigrinya, Yoruba, Urdu, Mandarin, Tagalog, Somali, Akan, Italian, French, & Spanish.

Christina was preceded in death by her husband Dale, brother Wolfgang; and grandson Benny. She is survived by her son Bruce (Robin), daughters Sonja (George), Sylvia, and Lisa (David); grandchildren Logan, Reidar, Arlee, and Maia; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Remembrances to the First Lutheran Richmond Beach Youth Program are welcomed.

"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou

Please sign Christina's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved