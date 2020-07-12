Christina Riveland
Christina (Lerch) Riveland was born on November 4, 1934, in Frankfurt, Germany, and died June 30, 2020, in Shoreline, WA, her home for more than 60 years.
In her early twenties she met her future husband, Dale, while working at a bank in Copenhagen. In 1957 they married and moved to Richmond Beach, where they raised four children. After the children were grown, she returned to study at Seattle Pacific University and Central Washington University to earn her Master's degree in education.
An outstanding wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, neighbor, parishioner, and friend, Christina gave generously of her time, attention, wisdom, recipes, and snacks.
She was brilliant, clever, curious, creative, deeply read, and conversant in many subjects. A legendary cook, baker, and hostess, she also loved language, music, literature, art, and history.
Christina valued kindness, fairness, and inclusivity. She knew how to improvise, befriend a stranger, welcome a shy person into a group, ask questions, assert herself, and stick up for the underdog. These qualities endeared her to her students at Rainier Beach High School, where she taught Home Economics.
She spent her final years at Richmond Beach Rehab, a veritable United Nations, where she not only learned the name of each person who assisted her, but also learned to say "hello" and "thank you" in Amharic, Tigrinya, Yoruba, Urdu, Mandarin, Tagalog, Somali, Akan, Italian, French, & Spanish.
Christina was preceded in death by her husband Dale, brother Wolfgang; and grandson Benny. She is survived by her son Bruce (Robin), daughters Sonja (George), Sylvia, and Lisa (David); grandchildren Logan, Reidar, Arlee, and Maia; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Remembrances to the First Lutheran Richmond Beach Youth Program are welcomed.
"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." - Maya Angelou
