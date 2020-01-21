|
Christine Ann Allard
Christine Ann Allard lived like a shooting star, leaving a trail of sparkles, wonder, wit and love in her wake. She passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by family. She is survived by her mother, Gloria Allard; her brothers, J and Ed Allard, and her sister Rebecca Norlander.
Born in upstate New York on November 6, 1975, Christine lived life on her terms from the get-go. Sassy, brilliant, and bold, Christine blazed her way through school, including a stint in Sweden with her family. She graduated high school from Brooks Academy and went on to Carnegie Mellon University where she majored in Literary and Cultural Studies. While at CMU, she also conquered all interesting bookstores in the greater Pittsburgh area.
She left Pittsburgh, headed west to San Francisco and on to Seattle, growing in fame and notoriety as a copywriter and overall word (and people!) charmer at a number of agencies. Not satisfied with working for others - Christine wanted to be her own boss - she started ZoomPop in 2008, where she and her team put a unique spin on their work, promising to be great at what they did and even better to work with, which won the hearts of her clients, large and small.
Never one to grow complacent, Christine went back to school to learn about Criminal Justice and get her PI license, all while fighting cancer. She started her own PI agency, Verituf, bringing her wit and compassion to helping people solve some of life's more complicated shenanigans.
Christine was as generous as she was vivacious, working with homeless and at-risk kids at Teen Feed, and often giving friends in need the shirt off her back, or at least out of her eclectic closet. She traveled extensively, would rendezvous with friends in exotic places, and never left a location without new contacts. She loved a fantastic meal, a good party, a great book (and sometimes a bad book), rigorous and clever conversations, bad puns, and a belly laugh - of which hers was the best. We will miss her terribly and take comfort in the fact that she joins her father, Edward F. Allard, in heaven.
Friends, family, and co-workers are invited to join together in a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 25 at
Christ Our Hope Church
(1902 Second Ave, Seattle)
at 10:30am, with a luncheon reception from noon to 2pm at Coterie (1414 4th Ave, Seattle). Please bring your favorite Christine stories to share.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Teen Feed at TeenFeed.org.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020