Christine D. SeylNovember 4, 1948 ~ June 18, 2020Chris was born November 4, 1948 in Washington DC, her family then settled at Holloman Air Base in Alamogordo, NM in 1956, where she was raised. In 1971 she enlisted in the US Army for a one-year tour to Viet Nam where she worked as a registered nurse in the Neurointensive Care Unit, caring for soldiers with serious brain and spinal cord injuries. While in Viet Nam, she met Peter Seyl, who fell immediately for her gorgeous brown eyes. They have been connected at the hip ever since.She and Pete came home after their tours in Vietnam and settled in Seattle, Washington, where they had 2 daughters, Ingrid and Hanna. The ever-achieving academic, Chris received her Master's of Science in Psychiatric Nursing. She had a rich career, working at University of WA, Harborview Medical Center, and as the manager of the School Nurse program for the Seattle Public Schools.She and Pete spent time traveling and living at their home in New Mexico. They then settled in Bellingham, WA once the grandchildren came along. They ended their romance while out on a beautiful bike ride, awed by the raspberry fields and Mt. Baker. Chris passed away on June 18, 2020 near Ferndale, WA.She is survived by her loving husband Pete, her daughters Ingrid Martens (Greg), and Hanna Seyl (Jeremy), and her four grandchildren, Freya, Eli, Gus, and Gretchen.She was a phenomenal wife, mother, nurse, social activist and caregiver. A Memorial Fund has been set up in Chris Seyl's name at Whatcom Educational Credit Union in Bellingham, WA.For more information on herMemorial Fund and to see herfull obituary, please visitWe would love for you to share with us any memoriesyou have of Chris.