1/1
Christine D. Seyl
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine D. Seyl

November 4, 1948 ~ June 18, 2020

Chris was born November 4, 1948 in Washington DC, her family then settled at Holloman Air Base in Alamogordo, NM in 1956, where she was raised. In 1971 she enlisted in the US Army for a one-year tour to Viet Nam where she worked as a registered nurse in the Neurointensive Care Unit, caring for soldiers with serious brain and spinal cord injuries. While in Viet Nam, she met Peter Seyl, who fell immediately for her gorgeous brown eyes. They have been connected at the hip ever since.

She and Pete came home after their tours in Vietnam and settled in Seattle, Washington, where they had 2 daughters, Ingrid and Hanna. The ever-achieving academic, Chris received her Master's of Science in Psychiatric Nursing. She had a rich career, working at University of WA, Harborview Medical Center, and as the manager of the School Nurse program for the Seattle Public Schools.

She and Pete spent time traveling and living at their home in New Mexico. They then settled in Bellingham, WA once the grandchildren came along. They ended their romance while out on a beautiful bike ride, awed by the raspberry fields and Mt. Baker. Chris passed away on June 18, 2020 near Ferndale, WA.

She is survived by her loving husband Pete, her daughters Ingrid Martens (Greg), and Hanna Seyl (Jeremy), and her four grandchildren, Freya, Eli, Gus, and Gretchen.

She was a phenomenal wife, mother, nurse, social activist and caregiver. A Memorial Fund has been set up in Chris Seyl's name at Whatcom Educational Credit Union in Bellingham, WA.

For more information on her

Memorial Fund and to see her

full obituary, please visit

www.westfordfuneralhome.com

We would love for you to share with us any memories

you have of Chris.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved