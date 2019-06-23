Christine Diana (King) Griffith



Christine Diana Griffith, 69, a woman of many talents, and spirit, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019, after an 18-month battle with cancer. Christine was born in Kirkland, WA., June 6, 1950 to Stephen and Martha King, and graduated from Newport High School in 1968.



Christine had a successful career as a real estate agent, focused on high-end residential properties in and around the Bellevue area. Recently she found her niche as an artist, creating beautiful, and unique jewelry pieces made from semi-precious stones, beads and metals. Christine excelled in cooking, tennis and golf, all of which brought her much joy, and life-long friendships. She was an amazing and charismatic personality, who will be greatly missed.



Christine is survived by her two children (Nicole Daub and Richard Hoyt III), two granddaughters (Sydney Daub



and Natalie Daub), and two siblings (Tammi Schrock and Terri Buehler).



A celebration of life will be held at Overlake Golf and Country Club, Saturday June 29th @ 2pm.