Resources More Obituaries for Christine Kline Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christine (Holm) Kline

Obituary Condolences Flowers Christine (Holm) Kline



Christine (Holm) Kline, a gifted teacher, doctor of education, and beloved sister passed away on January 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. She was born on July 22, 1945 in Portland Oregon, and raised in Salem, the eldest of five children. After graduating from South Salem High School Christine received a B.A. in English and American Civilization from Mills College (1967), and a M.A. in American Literature from the University of Pennsylvania (1968). In 1985, Chris earned her Doctorate of Education from Rutgers University.



Chris began her teaching career in elementary school, and continued as a curriculum consultant in language arts, for districts in the Midwest and on the East Coast. Throughout her career, she was guided by a commitment to equity and inclusion. She was active in the National Council of Teachers of English as Director of the Commission on Composition, and a presenter at National meetings. Chris joined the University of Puget Sound in 1994 as a Professor of Education in literacy studies. From 2002 to 2004, as Director of Women's Studies, she led an advisory group that strengthened and renamed the program Gender Studies. In 2005 Chris became Dean of the School of Education and was valued by her colleagues for her leadership, friendship and commitment to education.



Following retirement Chris pursued her passion for art to become a docent, then docent leader and trainer, at the Seattle Art Museum. She spent two terms as Chair of the Docent Executive Committee, where she led work focused on equity.



Chris loved jazz, theater, books, ballet and gourmet cooking. She relished sharing a good meal or sipping a fine scotch with family and friends, and the lively conversation and laughter that ensued. Many such memorable times were spent with her former husband Everett Kline and his spouse David Wald during visits to NY, and with close friend and mentor Janet Emig while vacationing in Florida. She will be remembered for her kind nature, and her warm and generous spirit.



Christine was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Carl and Connie Holm of Salem, Oregon. She is survived by her sisters and a brother: Catherine Holm; Carl L. Holm; Molly C. Holm and husband John L. Bischoff; and Suzanne Holm Burton and husband Ralph. She is also survived by her niece Sarah Burton Ruiz and husband Ral, and her nephew Jacob Burton.



Donations can be made in Chris's honor to: the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, give.bcrf.org; the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, fredhutch.org; or by mail to the Seattle Art Museum: 1300 First Ave, Seattle WA 98101, Attn: Development Department. Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries