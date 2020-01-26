Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Anne Church
1411 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Hurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher John Hurley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher John Hurley Obituary
Christopher John Hurley

Chris, 54, of Seattle died January 20, 2020 when cancer got the best of his indomitable spirit. He was comfortably at home surrounded by his wife, children and dear friends.

He was born March 14, 1965 in Nashua NH, the son of Alan and Eileen Hurley. The youngest of 4 children.

He is survived by his wife, Regan and children, Jane and George of Seattle; his father, Alan Hurley; siblings, Robert (Deborah), Catherine Corcoran (Timothy), and Daniel (Marcia); a large extended family; and many cherished friends and former colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen in 2010.

Chris was humbled by the multitude of kindnesses shown to him and his family during the course of his illness.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Michael Ryan

Friday, January 31st, 1:00pm at

St. Anne Church

1411 1st Ave W, Seattle, 98119.

A Reception to follow at St. Anne School's Banchero Hall.

Private Burial: Calvary Cemetery

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

To read the full funeral notice and sign the guestbook go to: harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -