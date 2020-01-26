|
|
Christopher John Hurley
Chris, 54, of Seattle died January 20, 2020 when cancer got the best of his indomitable spirit. He was comfortably at home surrounded by his wife, children and dear friends.
He was born March 14, 1965 in Nashua NH, the son of Alan and Eileen Hurley. The youngest of 4 children.
He is survived by his wife, Regan and children, Jane and George of Seattle; his father, Alan Hurley; siblings, Robert (Deborah), Catherine Corcoran (Timothy), and Daniel (Marcia); a large extended family; and many cherished friends and former colleagues.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen in 2010.
Chris was humbled by the multitude of kindnesses shown to him and his family during the course of his illness.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Michael Ryan
Friday, January 31st, 1:00pm at
St. Anne Church
1411 1st Ave W, Seattle, 98119.
A Reception to follow at St. Anne School's Banchero Hall.
Private Burial: Calvary Cemetery
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020