Chui Kuk (Chan) Ng
Chui Kuk (Chan) Ng passed away in Seattle, WA on January 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Born in Canton, China, Chui Kuk endured many hardships growing up as a child of the war. She later found her way to Macau and then Hong Kong to work as a seamstress to support her family back home before finally immigrating to the US and settling in Seattle, WA. She managed the home and helped in the family business while continuing to help family near and far.
She enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends, teaching and playing mahjong with her grandchildren, good food, and long walks. She loved to tell her stories and share her wisdom to all who would listen. She was well loved and her presence, strength, and guidance will be missed dearly.
Preceded in death by her husband (Yem Shing), she is survived by 5 children (Rosalind, Ritta, Renee, Rena, and Ryan) and 7 grandchildren (Erin, Justin, Delaney, Zachary, Amelia, Kasen, and William).
Viewing will be held on January 30
from 7-9pm and services will be
held on January 31 from 11am at Butterworth Funeral Home (Queen Anne). Luncheon to follow the services at Joyale
Seafood Restaurant from 2:00pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020