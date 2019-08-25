|
|
Cindy Lee Gerber
Cindy was born 4/24/60 in Seattle, WA & passed away unexpectedly 7/30/19 in Lynnwood, WA.
Cindy graduated from Sammamish
High School in 1978 and worked in the restaurant industry most of her life. Many may remember her working at The Noone r in Bellevue for over 24 years.
Cindy had a warm heart, big smile, and love for her family, friends and her cat(s). Surviving parents are Gleda & Bob Gerber; brother Doug (Jody); sister Cristina Riva (Gregg), nieces and nephews: Mary and John Gerber, Kylie and Max Riva, as well as many loving friends and relatives. She will forever be in our hearts and deeply missed.
There will be no formal service. A private family celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cindy can be made to: Everett Animal Shelter: https://everettwa.gov/170/Donate
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019