Clairine Loretta Chan



Artist and entrepreneur, Clairine Loretta Chan was born in New York City in 1959. She was the only child of popular entertainer Charlene Castle and acclaimed playwright David Sturgis.



Clairine was raised by her mother in Washington State and Hawaii with her companions Tequila a Chihuahua and Paris (a monkey). She was strongly influenced by her Godmother Dorothy Frooks, an American author, lawyer, and suffragist.



Clairine was creative, curious, and had a breathtaking smile. While she pursued her degree in anthropology at the University of Washington she met a dashing Saudi student, Ahmed Al Zahrani. Ahmed quickly became a fixture in the family: He would play cards with her grandmother, visit her extended relatives all throughout Washington State, and go on family berry picking trips in Puyallup. He was an irreplaceable member of the family. They married and in 1980 and moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



As Ahmed served as Royal Protocol Officer for two Saudi Kings, Clairine learned fluent Arabic and raised her first child, Maria Al Zahrani. After Ahmed's passing in 1988, Clairine traveled the world with her daughter.



In Malaysia in 1990 Clairine met Steven Chan, the scion of a respected Ipoh merchant family and then founder and CEO and founder of Palmco Holdings an IOI Group Company on Bursa Malaysia.



Inspired by her husband's business acumen, Clairine launched her own global export and contract manufacturing company, which worked with CPC Malaysia and other large food companies. At the same time, she raised her second child, Alexander Chan, and took a strong interest in Malaysian arts and culture.



After Steve's passing in 2010 Clairine returned to the United States to be with her mother, whom she cared for until her passing in 2015.



On August 22, 2020 Clairine lost a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving daughter and son, Maria Al Zahrani and Alexander Chan, the extended Chan and Behmer families, and her dog, Pebbles.



Clairine was deeply and profoundly loved and will be missed terribly.



