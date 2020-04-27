Home

Clara Marie Towne

Clara Marie Towne Obituary
Clara Marie Towne

Clara Marie Towne of Wallingford, Seattle passed away on April 21, 2020 at 67. She touched many lives with her brilliant acting talent and was a voracious reader of the classics. She had a powerful presence with penetrating green eyes to match. She was a rare soul who impacted many people's lives. Even if you only met her once, you'd never forget her.

She is survived by her sister Mary (Towne) Robbins and brother Rolf Towne. Also her friends through life, Diana Graef, Cheryl Read and many more.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 27, 2020
