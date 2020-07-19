Clare Ann Castona



Clare Ann (Smith) Castona of Clinton, Washington passed away February 23, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1942. Clare attended Blanchet and Holy Names High Schools. She graduated college from Seattle University. After graduation she taught 1st grade at Greenlake Elementary. She met the love of her life, Charles (Chuck), at her cousin's Christmas party and they were inseparable from then on. After they married, she moved to Alaska to raise their 2 children.



Clare always referred to Chuck as her "blue eyed wonder". She loved to tell stories of their adventures and her stories were always enhanced by her infectious laugh. When a loved one was leaving, she would affectionately remind them "I love you out loud". When Clare and Chuck retired, they moved from Alaska to Mesquite, Nevada. They finally settled on beautiful Whidbey Island, Washington.



Clare was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Ida Smith. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Chuck, her children Raina (John) Barbrick, Christopher (Crystal) Castona, grandchildren Rebecca (Travis) Hansen, Caitlin (Jonah) VanDusen, Charles and Paige Barbrick, Tierney, Serenity, David, Autumn, and Cadence Castona, great grandchildren Emma, Kobe, Kaidence, Braelee, and David Hansen.



When gathering is safe and appropriate, memorial services will be scheduled at Calvary in Seattle, Washington.



