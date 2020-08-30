Clare Frederick Higgins



April 10, 1933 ~ August 8, 2020



Clare Frederick Higgins was born in Hosmer, BC Canada on April 10, 1933, to Oscar and Maisie Higgins. He passed away at the Emmanuel Assisted Living Home in Surprise, AZ on August 8, 2020.



Clare was a kind and loving soul, a caring uncle, and beloved husband to his wife Joyce of 67 years who preceded him in death on June 11, 2020. Clare and Joyce were both preceded in death by their daughter Dawn.



Following their marriage in 1953 and the birth of their daughter Dawn in 1954 Clare and family made their way to Kaslo, BC where he started and ran a private logging company with his



brother. Eventually Clare and Joyce moved to the Seattle area to be closer to Joyce's family and Clare went to work for Brinks Armored Car company. Once retired, Clare and Joyce moved to Sun City West, AZ where they lived life to the fullest, golfing, hiking, and traveling.



Clare lived an industrious, adventurous, and productive life full of love of family, travel, and



goodwill to everyone he came in contact with. His infectious smile, kind heart, and sense of



humor will be missed by all.



