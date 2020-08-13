1/
Sister Clarella Lois Mae Fink
Sister Clarella Fink SP

(Sister Clarella)

Sister Clarella Lois Mae Fink, age 92, a Sister of Providence for 74 years, died August 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Residence, Seattle, WA.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, August 18,

2020, at 10:00 AM at

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish,

7000 35th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Seattle, Wash. follows Mass. Bonney-Watson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sr. Clarella is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Iona Joan McDougall, Majorie Ann Fink, and Marlene Ann Cella; her brothers: Millard Allan Fink, Duane James Fink, Gerald Leslie Fink and Denis Clair Fink. She is survived by her brothers: Hylton Raymond Fink, Woodinville, Wash. and Donald Eugene Fink, Greybulls, Wyoming; and the Sisters in her community. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Providence Retirement Fund, 1801 Lind Avenue SW, #9016, Renton, WA 98057-9016. To view Sr. Clarella's obituary with her picture and to sign her memory book, please visit the website for Bonney-Watson Funeral Home at

www.bonneywatson.com

Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
