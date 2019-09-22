Home

Clark B. Stahl III

Clark B. Stahl, III

On the afternoon of August 15, 2019 Clark B. Stahl, III passed away from complications associated with heart failure. Surrounded by his loving family, he left us to do what he does best -

fly; this time with the angels.

He was a true hero, adventure-lover, risk-taker, and consummate comedian. He always persevered with kindness, strength, bravery and a magnificent sense of humor. Clark was born on June 20, 1947 in Seattle, Washington and spent much of his younger life on the beaches of Ocean Shores. He was drafted in 1967 and became an Army aviator. He quickly became a standout and served two tours in Vietnam, completing hundreds of missions as a decorated UH-1 Huey pilot. He went on to serve over 20 additional years as a CH-47 Chinook pilot and Master Instructor in the Army reserves. His many accomplishments over an illustrious 50 year flying career include life-saving rescues, humanitarian missions, historic air deliveries to Woodstock, and many infamous adventures with his loyal cohorts. As a civilian, Clark enjoyed a distinguished 30-year career with KIRO TV in Seattle as the highly respected Chopper-7 pilot/reporter. He and his wife, Jennifer, made their home on the shores of Lake Sammamish for 30 years until his retirement in 2013 took them to sunny Arizona. Long afternoons in the pool with his grandchildren (with a cold beverage in hand) was where he was the happiest. He was bigger than life, made an impact on many, and created a community of love, laughter, and support that will live on for generations. We will be forever grateful for having the privilege of knowing this extraordinary man.

He leaves behind his best friend and wife of 40 years, Jennifer, Children; Clark Jr. (Ali), Juli Trumbo (Dick), Trevis (Erin), Jeanine Hughes (Scott) and Jennifer Paris (Zach). Grandchildren, Emily, Sam, Charlie, Henry, Anne, Grant, Gavin, Grace, Logan, Devon, and his constant companion, Stoli.

A private celebration for family and friends to be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019
