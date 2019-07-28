|
Clark Edward Goecker
March 15, 1944 ~ July 25, 2019
Clark Goecker, age 75, died peacefully at home from complications of multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. He was born in San Francisco to Bruce and Jeanne (Pacheco) and was raised in Marin County, CA. Clark attended Redwood High School and University of San Francisco. His lifelong career of 34 years was with the League of California Cities, in Sacramento. He and his wife of 43 years, Janet Gift, made their home in Davis, CA for almost 4 decades.
In 2000, Clark was ordained as a deacon in the Catholic Church. In addition to preaching and presiding over weddings and funerals, he served for 10 years as director of the Newman Center in Davis, a Catholic community for UC Davis students. In 2014, he and his wife moved to Washington state to be near family and he served briefly in the Archdiocese of Seattle. Clark loved serving the Church and spending time with family at vacation homes at Sea Ranch, CA and Whidbey Island, WA.
Clark was a loving husband to his wife, Janet, and father to son Seth (partner Erin) and daughter Erin (Wes). Another daughter, Tara, predeceased him in 1991. He enjoyed his role as Papa to his grandchildren, Miles and Rowan Buckwalter. He will be missed by his sisters, Terry Lind (Steve) of Olympia, WA and Laura Francis (Vern) of Dallas, TX, as well as his nieces and nephews and many other friends and family members.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More church in Lynnwood, WA on Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m., followed by cremation and interment at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. Remembrances may be made to Swedish Medical Center Foundation at https://community.swedish.org/donation/general
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019