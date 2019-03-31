|
Claude V. Sedenquist
12/03/1929 ~ 02/12/2019
Claude passed away peacefully and is survived by his wife Shirley of 38 years whom he dearly loved and his children, Gideon, Catherine, Christine & Shirley's son, David Lee.
A special memorial in honor of Chef Claude Sedenquist will be held at Ivar's Acres of Clams 1001 Alaskan Way Pier 54 Seattle, WA April 3rd, 4-8 pm.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.Legacy.com. Contributions may be gifted to the Culinary Arts Association.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019