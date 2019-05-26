Resources More Obituaries for Claudia Young Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claudia E. Young

Claudia E. Young passed away May 3, 2019 at her home in Kingston, WA. She was born in Spokane, WA to Maxine and Lloyd Hickman on November 24, 1936.



As a young girl, she enjoyed sledding during the snowy Spokane winters, summertime visits to the family cabin at Priest Lake, ID, and frequent trips to her aunt and uncle's wheat farm in Steptoe, WA. Her father's work brought the family to Bremerton, WA in 1949 where Claudia attended high school, making many lifelong friends, and met Charlie Young. She attended WSU in 1954 and married Charlie in 1955. After moving to Bellevue, son Brett and daughter Catherine were added to the family.



Claudia lived her life with creativity and adventure at the forefront. Claudia and Charlie built and renovated numerous homes with great attention to original restoration and craftsmanship. Claudia was multi-talented and her design skills added unique character to each home. Projects were always in motion: she quilted, tiled, sewed, antiqued, scrapbooked, knitted, made rugs, and stained glass. Her favorite place was the beach, and there was always a beach-combing walk planned with family, friends, and dogs. Claudia was a businesswoman as well. Early childhood education paved the way for teaching preschool, and in 1970 she became director and owner of Bellevue Country Day School. Classes were popular and in demand for Bellevue families because she made sure preschool was fun. Her teaching staff naturally developed into great friendships and the group has stayed in touch to this day. After her children were grown, Claudia was activities director for several assisted living residences. She also worked with special-needs children, and volunteered her time leading dance groups for seniors. In 1996 Claudia and Charlie designed and built their retirement beach home in Kingston, WA where they lived for 22 years. This special home had Claudia's creative touches everywhere, and it was the center of many family gatherings. During retirement, frequent trips were taken to Priest Lake where Claudia visited the still-standing cabin of her childhood, which held such good memories. Boating was a favorite activity, and the couple made many trips to Canada and Alaska, along with their dog, Hyder. They also drove by motorhome to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, in the Arctic Circle. Claudia's favorite place in recent years was their cabin at Beckett Point, where she spent many weekends during the last six months.



She is survived by husband Charlie, son Brett Young (Tally), daughter Catherine Villiers (Chris), grandchildren Tim, Stephanie, and Grace, as well as cousins and in-laws. Her life will be remembered in a private memorial service. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019