Resources More Obituaries for Claudia Brooke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claudia Marian Brooke

Obituary Condolences Flowers Claudia Marian Brooke



Claudia Brooke was the life of the party. Always dressed in a bright, colorful outfit that expressed her personality, she would work her way around the room with her brilliant smile, mingling with friends and strangers alike, asking questions that were sure to spark meaningful conversation.



Her cheerful and bubbly personality contradicted the challenges she faced over the years. Through it all, Claudia maintained her positive outlook. Her mother's life motto became her own: "This too shall pass". Claudia always rose above whatever obstacle came her way, declaring - with a smile on her face, that "it's all part of life".



Claudia Marian Brooke, a resident of Bellevue, WA died unexpectedly April 7, 2019 after suffering an aortic dissection. She passed away two days later surrounded by her loving family. She was 71.



Claudia grew up in the Magnolia Bluff neighborhood of Seattle, attending Briarcliff Elementary, Catherine Blaine Junior High School, and Queen Anne High. She attended college at the University of Puget Sound.



Claudia will be remembered as a dedicated Mom who was both strict and compassionate and was always up for an adventure! As a friend, Claudia will be remembered as genuine, loyal, and selfless. She was also a loving wife and a dedicated volunteer. Her work ethic was unmatched, her spirit unshaken.



Claudia most enjoyed spending time with the love of her life, her husband, Lee. Whether it be travelling the world, eating buttery popcorn during a matinee movie, or captaining the boat while he fished off the side, they were the very best of friends. Claudia also cherished the time she spent with her kids and her grandchildren. Digging clams, reading stories together, or watching sporting events, she was a proud Grammy!



Claudia is survived by her husband, Lee Brooke, her twin sister Linda Johnson Eckhart, her daughter Kirsten Patterson (Gary), son Pieter Vander Hoek (Serena) and her beloved grandchildren: Quin and Tyler Patterson, and Brynn and Soren Vander Hoek.



Claudia was proceeded in death by her parents, as well as two of her children, Kyle and Jaron.



There will be a celebration of Claudia's life later this summer. As she requested, "Spirit in the Sky" by Norman Greenbaum will be playing from the loudspeakers!



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seattle Humane or Seattle Milk Fund. Published in The Seattle Times from May 28 to May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries