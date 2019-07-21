Claudia W. Kiehle



December 29, 1919 ~ May 6, 2019



Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Claudia graduated from the University of Michigan. She engaged in a teaching career before moving to the Northwest as her husband Marlin pursued a job with Boeing.



In Burien she raised a family, was an avid gardener, served actively in church and volunteered for Children's Hospital. She continued her service to Children's, as a manager of the retail downtown thrift shop store for several decades. After her successful career she retired, traveled and gave her time and compassion caring for friends and family.



In time, Claudia moved to Judson Park retirement community, being able to live comfortably and continue to see many of her neighbors and friends. She is remembered for her smile, kindness and the dish of always available chocolates. Preceded in death by her husband, Claudia is survived by her three sons, David (Dottie), Duane (Toni), and Denton (Caroline), grandchildren (Jeanna, Andrea, Courtney) and great grandchildren (Owen, Emma).



Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Claudia's life on Wednesday, July 31st at 1:00 p.m. in the Rainier Chapel at Judson Park Retirement Community, 23600 Marine View Drive South, Des Moines, Washington 98198. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Judson Park Scholarship Fund at the same address.



Please sign Claudia's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019