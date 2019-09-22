Home

After a long and full life, Clayton Francis Boyce was finally called home to heaven on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Doris Maxine (Forbes) Boyce, and by his younger sister Shirley (Boyce) Dawson of Seattle. Clayton was born to Cecil and Elizabeth Boyce on July 25, 1925 in Prosser, WA. Clayton is survived by his 3 children, sons Stephen Wayne Boyce and John Harold Boyce, and his daughter Susan Elizabeth Vincent, along with 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Clayton will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 AM at the Northwest Church of Christ

19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood, WA 98036.

Burial will be at Acacia Memorial

Park & Funeral Home in Seattle, WA.

For the full obituary,

please visit

www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/clayton-boyce-8846020
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019
