Clayton Rundle



Clay Rundle, 84, survived by wife Alice, daughter Michelle, stepchildren and their families. He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, great smile and a laugh that was contagious. A kind man with a wonderful disposition. He loved traveling with Alice, being with friends and family. "The life of the party." Member of Lynnwood Elks and Edmonds Senior Center.



He loved life til the end.



