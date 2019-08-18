Home

Clifford Brock Hogle, better known as Coach, passed on January 5, 2019 after sustaining a bad fall at church. Clifford was well known in the Seattle area as a Cross Country and Soccer coach who won numerous State and Metro championships during his career at Nathan Hale High School.

A Celebration of Life event will be

held at Nathan Hale High School

on Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 pm

More information about the event and over 150 pictures can be found at Coach Hogle's website: www.coachhogle.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
