Clifford F. (Cliff) Malm



May 3, 1931 ~ June 7, 2020



Clifford Franklin Malm passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on June 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Cliff was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Clarence Franklin Malm and Opal Iris Ferris Malm. He obtained his Engineering degree at the University of Washington and a graduate degree at The Wharton School of Business. He enjoyed a long career as an owner and principal at numerous Hydroengineering firms, consulting on hydro projects worldwide. He last served as the principal of CF Malm Engineers where he was proud to work until the end of his life.



Cliff was an avid boater, fisher, hiker, skier and biker. He spent many winters volunteering with the Crystal Mountain Ski Patrol. He will be remembered as an intelligent, energetic, engaging, optimistic man, always looking to the future.



Cliff is preceded in death by his cherished companion, Irene Holroyd and brother, Richard. He is survived by daughters Christina Malm (Mike Bradley) of Post Falls, Idaho; Lisa Baronsky (Ken) of Manhattan Beach, California; Amy Sigmar (Thor) of Seattle, Washington; siblings, Joan Hodges of Aurora, Colorado and Carl Malm of Huntsville, Alabama. He is also survived by grandchildren Kristjan, Alec, Sara and Anna.



As per his wishes, Cliff's ashes will be inured at the Magnolia Lutheran Church in Seattle and a private memorial observance will be held at that time.



