Clifford Joseph Walker Jr.
Clifford Joseph Walker , Jr.

Age 81, Clifford Walker passed away September 10, 2020 in Kenmore, WA. At his request, no service will be held.

Clifford was born November 24, 1938 in Seattle to Clifford Sr. and Anne Walker. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1956 and for many years operated Piston & Ring Supply Co. in Seattle. He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting with his friends and family and summer days spent at Big Lake, B.C.

Clifford is survived by his wife of 59 years Jayne; sister Sharon Ingalls, brother James; sons Clifford III and Brian , daughter Stacy Young , four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Condolences may be sent to 11309 2nd Place W. Everett, WA 98204

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
