Clinton Eugene Morgan



Clinton Eugene Morgan passed away on July 13, 2020, in Seattle, Washington. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice (Cooper) Morgan, of 58 years. He had no children, but is survived by his niece and two nephews.



Mr. Morgan was born in Wapato, Washington on August 22, 1932. He moved to Bremerton, WA at the age of 7, where his father got a job as a crane operator at the Bremerton Naval Shipyard. Bremerton became Mr. Morgan's childhood hometown, until his graduation from Bremerton High School in 1951. In his youth, he witnessed WWII pass through the Bremerton Naval Shipyard, where his father helped to repair many naval ships, including the USS Enterprise, damaged in the Battle of Okinawa in April 1945.



Mr. Morgan enlisted in the United States Air Force after high school, and decided to study electrical engineering. He graduated top of his class, and went to work on fixing aircraft. He deployed overseas, working at Haneda Air Base in Tokyo, Japan, helping efforts during the Korean War. He quickly rose in rank to TSgt due to his exceptional knowledge. His skills placed him in charge of maintaining two squadrons of aircraft for engine repair, and the maintenance of all their electrical systems. Mr. Morgan also taught incoming servicemen the trade. He received his honorable discharge after four years of military service.



Mr. Morgan returned to Bremerton after his military service. His magic moment occurred when he met his wife, Alice, at a local skating rink. The meeting actually had been secretly and conveniently arranged between Mr. Morgan's father and his Bremerton High School friend, Don Cooper. It was a romantic success. They courted each other, and soon married. A permanent match!



Mr. Morgan took his electrical engineering skills he learned in the Air Force, and went to work with Boeing Aircraft for 4 years. Thereafter, he worked with the City of Seattle in the Traffic Engineering Dept. for 6 years, and then worked at the City of Renton as a civil engineer for 32 years, where he retired.



Clinton Morgan had a full and prosperous life. He is remembered as always being a kind and caring individual by his neighbors and his many friends. He was a long-standing, regular member of the First Seattle Church of the Nazarene in the Wallingford neighborhood. He will be truly missed. His great soul and honorable character will be remembered by all who knew him. May God bless.



