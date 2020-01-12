|
Clinton Forrest Hooper, Sr.
Clint Hooper joined his late parents and brother in heaven on the afternoon of January 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, WA. Born on December 9, 1946 to the union of Clifford I. Hooper, Sr. and Harriett Pricilla Oliver, Clint lived a life devoted to community and family, recently retiring from his work as Coordinator for the City of Seattle Parks Department. He was a mentor to many and founded youth outreach programs throughout the Greater Seattle area over the past four decades after 25 years of ministry with Campus Crusade for Christ through Athletes in Action and Pro Athletes Outreach. Surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and friends, Clint passed on a legacy and exemplification of love for all people, as delivered through his ministry and faith in Jesus Christ. He was loved, admired and respected by all whose lives he touched and is already deeply missed.
Clint Hooper's Celebration of Life and Legacy will be held:
Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm
First Christian Church
11717 SE 240th Street
Kent, WA 98031
Prior to cremation, a viewing and final farewell will be available on Friday, January 17th from 4:00-7:00 pm at Holly Park Community Church - 4308 South Othello Street, Seattle, WA 98118. In lieu of flowers, please consider a generous donation in his name to Holly Park Community Church - an outreach and ministry he deeply respected and served as an elder for over 40 years.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020