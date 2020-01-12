Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Forrest Hooper Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Forrest Hooper Sr. Obituary
Clinton Forrest Hooper, Sr.

Clint Hooper joined his late parents and brother in heaven on the afternoon of January 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, WA. Born on December 9, 1946 to the union of Clifford I. Hooper, Sr. and Harriett Pricilla Oliver, Clint lived a life devoted to community and family, recently retiring from his work as Coordinator for the City of Seattle Parks Department. He was a mentor to many and founded youth outreach programs throughout the Greater Seattle area over the past four decades after 25 years of ministry with Campus Crusade for Christ through Athletes in Action and Pro Athletes Outreach. Surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and friends, Clint passed on a legacy and exemplification of love for all people, as delivered through his ministry and faith in Jesus Christ. He was loved, admired and respected by all whose lives he touched and is already deeply missed.

Clint Hooper's Celebration of Life and Legacy will be held:

Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm

First Christian Church

11717 SE 240th Street

Kent, WA 98031

Prior to cremation, a viewing and final farewell will be available on Friday, January 17th from 4:00-7:00 pm at Holly Park Community Church - 4308 South Othello Street, Seattle, WA 98118. In lieu of flowers, please consider a generous donation in his name to Holly Park Community Church - an outreach and ministry he deeply respected and served as an elder for over 40 years.

Sign Clint's online

Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -