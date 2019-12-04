|
Clodagh Carrow Ash
December 4, 1934-November 26, 2019
Clodagh C. Ash passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Bellevue, WA home on November 26, 2019. She was part of the MOO generation (Married Only Once) and celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with the love of her life Bob on November 20th. She was a woman of great strength and compassion. Clodagh was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Trenton, NJ, the only child of Sally and Carlton Carrow. She worked as a model in New York's garment district, and as a business rep for New Jersey Bell's Trenton business office. She met her future husband, Bob Ash, on the train commuting to New York City. They married in 1954 and moved to Seattle when Bob, a tax accountant with Price Waterhouse (now PwC) was transferred. Clodagh worked as a business rep for Pacific Telephone business office in Seattle.
Soon the newlyweds settled in Bellevue and started a family. She & Bob had three children, Sheryl Gudaitis (Richard) Kirkland, WA, a Nurse-Manager at Seattle Children's, Eileen Arthur (Frank) of Piedmont, CA, a RE Development Manager, and Keith Ash (Kerry) of West Seattle, WA, a Bass Guitarist. Clodagh is also survived by seven grandchildren, Mark (Tess), Sarah & Emily Gudaitis, Kevin & Scott Arthur and Siobhan & Taig Ash; sisters-in-law Betty Ash Kruppa and Helen Ash, a niece and two nephews.
After twenty-two years in Bellevue, Clodagh & Bob moved to Los Angeles. After Bob's retirement from Price Waterhouse eight years later they returned to Bellevue, where Bob worked with Jack Benaroya for thirty years.
Clodagh left a legacy of good work in the community through her philanthropic and altruistic endeavors which included volunteering at her children's schools, Overlake Hospital (Bellevue), LA Philharmonic Music Mobile, Cancer Lifeline (Los Angeles and Seattle), Seattle Symphony, and elsewhere. She co-chaired the Overlake Hospital's fund-raising effort for the new Cancer Treatment Center. She served on the Boards of the Overlake Hospital Foundation, 5th Avenue Theatre and the Seattle Repertory Theatre.
Those who were lucky enough to have known Clodagh will attest to her open heart, her generous spirit, and her deep concern and love for her many friends and family. She had a remarkable way of making strangers friends, and friends family. Clodagh was a force to be reckoned with, proud of her Irish heritage and her humble beginnings. She was rarely at a loss for words and we will miss her persistent advice and ready suggestions.
The family is thankful for the care and support of friends, the Overlake Hospital medical team and in-home caretakers during Clodagh's final weeks.
A celebration of Clodagh's life
will be held on December 23, 2019,
10:00 am at the Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Clodagh's name may be made to Seattle Symphony, Overlake Hospital, Seattle Children's Hospital, Seattle Repertory Theater, 5th Avenue Theater, Providence Hospice or .
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019