Clyde Jussila



Born in Kent, WA to Fanny and Matti Jussila, Clyde lived much of his life in Washington State. As a young man he grew up in Issaquah where he graduated from Issaquah High School in 1938. Clyde earned his BA from the UW and his MFA Degree from Kansas St. Univ. in music. In 1942, Clyde enlisted in the US Army, serving in the 3rd Infantry during WWII. He fought in Africa, Sicily and survived Anzio Beach, Italy. He went on to play in the US Army Band. After the war, Clyde taught music at Kansas State Univ. and the UW. Clyde enjoyed teaching musicians how to be good teachers. He always kept students' hearts at the center of his teaching. He wanted his students to love what they did and pass that love of music on to others. Clyde taught many of the Seattle area music teachers over the years and is a member of the WA Music Educators' Hall of Fame. Clyde played violin, viola, trombone and bassoon for many different orchestras in the area, including The UW Symphony Orchestra, The Seattle Symphony and Cascade Symphony Orchestra. Clyde evoked joy and responsibility in all he did. He loved learning new things, especially the latest in computer technology and new gadgets. His other pastimes included golf, flying, composing and arranging music. More than anything, Clyde wanted those around him to be happy. Clyde's relentless wit brought joy to all. Through the years, he lovingly supported and cared for his mother, sister Darlene (predeceased) and her children. He found the love of his life, Liisa Vasama Ingalls, also of Finnish heritage, and they married in 1997. With Liisa, Clyde travelled and lived in new places. He enjoyed being a part of Liisa's children's lives and having an extended family. Clyde gracefully participated in a century-long life, which included the family draft horse, Model T, airplanes, using the internet and owning a hybrid.



He is survived by his wife Liisa, nephew Peter (Angelia), niece Karen (Russ), Liisa's children (Karen, Johanna, and David), her sister Sirkku, grandchildren, and other relatives. Services TBA through Curnow Funeral Home in Graham, WA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Clyde to the UW Music Department.



