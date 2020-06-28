Col. Albert USAF Ret "Larry" Abernathy
Col. Albert "Larry" Abernathy, USAF Ret.

Larry passed away in Tacoma, WA on June 15, 2020. A 28-year career Air Force officer and pilot, amateur artist and wood sculptor, Larry was a caring husband and father, a loving 'Pop-Pop' to his grandchildren, a devoted son and a supportive older brother. He dedicated his life to making sure his family was well taken care of, providing love and good advice, as well as enough teasing to keep us on our toes. Please make a donation to the Air Force Aid Society (AFAS.org) in lieu of flowers. Condolences can be sent to the family through the Neptune Society, 3730 S. Pine St., Tacoma, WA 98409 or online at neptunesociety.com/obituaries.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
