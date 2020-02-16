|
Cole Ashton Bonvallet
On 12/22/2019 Cole Ashton Bonvallet passed away unexpectedly while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, the result of an unknown cardiac condition. Cole was in his first year of law school at the University of Kansas and a graduate of Washington State University. Cole was passionate about the law and a strong advocate of the Innocence Project dedicated to the exoneration of the wrongly convicted. Cole loved the outdoors and was as passionate about fishing as he was about football and the WSU Cougars.
While Cole is no longer with us, we know that his spirit lives on, and that he is now with his Grandpa Frank, Grandma Carole, and two of his closest friends from Woodinville High School, Parker Moore, and Jake DeHoop. Cole is survived by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Scott Bonvallet of Woodinville, WA, his brother Austin and sister Paige.
A celebration of Cole's life will be held on 2/29/20, 2-5 PM at the Bear Creek Country Club in Woodinville, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Innocence Project (www.innocenceproject.org) or the .
