Colleen Mayock
Colleen Mayock passed away at Foss Home and Village on September 5, 2019 at age 80. She is survived by son Khayam Edward Mayock, daughter Melanie Keough Mayock, brother Bill Ruppert, and sisters Virginia Klein and Kathleen Hall. We will miss her dearly.
Born in Currie, Minnesota on November 4, 1938 to parents Ed and Mary Ruppert, Colleen was valedictorian of her class at Immaculate Heart of Mary High School in 1956. She studied nursing at the College of St. Teresa at Winona, then served as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, where she was a member of the Franciscan order. She completed a Master's in Nursing degree at Boston University in 1971.
After marrying Joseph Mayock in 1972, they had two children and lived in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Colleen and family moved to Seattle in 1978, buying a house in West Seattle. Colleen worked as a nurse in Seattle for nearly thirty years, at facilities including Kline Galland Home, Group Health, Providence Medical Center, and Swedish Medical Center. She became an avid Seahawks fan, and enjoyed nature through walks at Lincoln Park and Alki. After living in West Seattle for nearly 40 years, she moved to Horizon House in 2017.
A memorial service will be held
on Saturday, October 12, 2-5pm, at
Horizon House, 900 University St.
Donations can be made to organizations supporting the environment or women's health.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019