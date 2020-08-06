Collier Robert Woods, Jr.



TALLAHASSEE - Collier Robert Woods, Jr. passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Graveside service will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 8th at Clifford Hill Cemetery.



Mr. Woods was a veteran lighting designer and stage technician with extensive lighting design credits in opera, ballet, modern dance, music and theater. He was a dedicated member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) in Seattle, WA and Sarasota, FL, and a member of the United Scenic Artists in New York, NY. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Theater, a Master of Fine Arts in Design from the University of Washington, and taught at the University of Washington and Morgan State University.



Some of Mr. Woods' design credits include performances at the Seattle Repertory Theater, Intiman Theater, and Bellevue Community College, as well as productions at Cockpit-In-Court Summer Theater (Essex, MD), PepsiCo Summerfare (SUNY Purchase), the University of Delaware's Professional Theater Training Program, and for Festival Sundiata (Seattle) performances of Gil Scott-Heron, Branford Marsalis, and Albert King. Dance and opera companies he has designed for include Dance Theatre of Harlem, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, and Pennsylvania Opera Theater. Mr. Woods served as Head Electrician for the First National tour of The Color Purple, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. His national and international touring credits include Bruce Springsteen, Riverdance, and Broadway tours of Phantom of the Opera, Showboat, The Full Monty, Hairspray, Spring Awakening, West Side Story, Anything Goes, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.



Mr. Woods is the son of the late Collier Robert Woods, Sr and Olivia Murray Woods. He is survived by his devoted wife, Anjali Austin Woods; one brother, George Woods (Annie); one sister, Deborah Harris (Lee); five nieces and nephews, Shani Harris, Corey Harris, Wesley Harris (Lauren), Danielle Gray (Roderick), Tiffany Woods; and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.



