1/
Concetta "Teena" Quartarolo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Concetta "Teena" Quartarolo

September 1, 1934 ~ June 3, 2020

Teena Quartarolo ran to the arms of Jesus on June 3, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she was part of a large Italian family. She moved with her immediate family to Los Angeles, CA, and graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 1952. In 1954, she married Constantine "Gus" Quartarolo and began raising her family, including daughters Janet & Diane and sons Michael & Charles. The family moved to Seattle in 1968. Teena was a loyal, fun loving friend and generous person. She freely volunteered her time at church, at multiple schools, and in social organizations like The Sons of Italy and The Red Hat Society. She was a lifelong Dodgers fan and Yankees hater. She enjoyed a good joke and was a Seattle Mariners Season Ticket Holder for over 25 years. Teena was a prayer warrior and her great faith in God influenced and inspired her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gus Quartarolo and Granddaughter Jennifer Duran. She is survived by four children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is deeply missed, but we know that someday we will all be with her again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved