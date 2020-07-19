Concetta "Teena" Quartarolo



September 1, 1934 ~ June 3, 2020



Teena Quartarolo ran to the arms of Jesus on June 3, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she was part of a large Italian family. She moved with her immediate family to Los Angeles, CA, and graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 1952. In 1954, she married Constantine "Gus" Quartarolo and began raising her family, including daughters Janet & Diane and sons Michael & Charles. The family moved to Seattle in 1968. Teena was a loyal, fun loving friend and generous person. She freely volunteered her time at church, at multiple schools, and in social organizations like The Sons of Italy and The Red Hat Society. She was a lifelong Dodgers fan and Yankees hater. She enjoyed a good joke and was a Seattle Mariners Season Ticket Holder for over 25 years. Teena was a prayer warrior and her great faith in God influenced and inspired her family.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Gus Quartarolo and Granddaughter Jennifer Duran. She is survived by four children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is deeply missed, but we know that someday we will all be with her again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store