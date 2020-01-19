|
Connie Clark Schutze
Age 71, Connie passed away on December 23, 2019 at the University of Washington Medical Center. She was born on January 25, 1948 in Charleston, S.C. to Clarence and Naomi Donham Clark. If asked where she grew up, Connie would say she was from Corvallis, OR.
For the last 16 years Connie has resided in Snohomish, preceded by 32 years in Kirkland, WA. She started her working career in 1968 as a Flight Attendant for United Airlines and finished with Rockwell Collins, retiring in 2013 after 19 years.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wade, son Paul Schutze (Sandy) of Bluffton, S.C. and was preceded in death by her daughter, Anna Schutze Collins in October, 2018. Connie is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Allie and Keifer Collins and Masiya and Priscilla Schutze.
Connie loved her husband, children, grandchildren, friends, pets, and home, but above all she loved Jesus. Even as we miss Connie, we can celebrate knowing that her race is finished and she is in His Presence.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 12:00 noon, at the Bauer Funeral Chapel in Snohomish.
Please join us as we share our memories of Connie and her life.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020