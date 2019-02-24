Connie Feldheger



Connie Feldheger was born on August 30, 1924 to her parents Bert and Hazel Conrad in Buhl, Idaho. She attended Albion State, an Idaho teaching college. She was teaching school when she met her husband, Gene Feldheger. They married in 1948 and eight years later bought a house in Kenmore, within the Uplake neighborhood. Connie and Gene had four children together, Judi, Mark, Greg and Jon.



Connie sold real estate in the seventies at Lake Forest Park Realty and for two years was their leading salesperson. In the early eighties she and Gene started their own import company, Feldheger Imports, which they continued up until Gene's passing in 2008.



Connie love to read, collect antiques, and spend time with family and friends. She was active in the Uplake Garden club for many years and received several first place, blue ribbon awards for her flower arrangements. Connie was a kind and thoughtful person and a loyal dedicated mother.



She is survived by her sons Greg and Jon, and her grandchildren, Hanni, Travis, Katelynn, and Madeline. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judi and her son, Mark.



A memorial service for Connie will



be held on Friday, March 1st,



2:00 pm at Acacia Memorial Park



& Funeral Home, Seattle, WA.



