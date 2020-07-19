Connie Jane Shuldberg Larsen
Connie Jane Shuldberg Larsen was born June 30, 1932 in Roberts, Idaho to William Hansen Shuldberg and Aleda Chadwick Shuldberg. She was the third daughter, following her older sisters Marilyn and LaJune. Connie's younger siblings were Adele, Sharon and her brother Clair, and the family lived in Mud Lake, Idaho.
Connie met Blaine Barlow Larsen while attending high school at Preston High in Preston, ID. The two married in 1950, and after living in Mink Creek, ID for two years, they moved to Seattle, WA with their first child Kristy Jean. Kristy was eventually joined by four siblings; Blaine Neil, Marvin Chad, Marian, and Janalee. The Larsen family had many wonderful adventures camping, hiking, and recreating. Most summers the family spent time in Idaho visiting relatives and playing. After raising their family in the Burien area, Connie and Blaine retired to Madrona Beach on Camano Island. Their final home was in Huntington Park, Des Moines. Blaine and Connie served two missions for the LDS church after their children were grown. The first to Trinidad and Tobago, and the second to Rochester, NY.
Connie was predeceased by her husband, Blaine Barlow Larsen in September of 2016. Connie passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She is survived by her children; Kristy L. Buchanan, B. Neil Larsen, Dr. M. Chad Larsen, Marian Wright, and Jana Johnson along with 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Stroke Association
, American Heart Association
, or the Humanitarian Fund for the LDS church via LDS.org