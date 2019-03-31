Connie Jeane Manson



Connie was born March 28, 1950 and passed away after a long illness on March 8, 2019. She lived her life exactly how she wanted.



Her passions were her career, her family and friends, art, theater, opera, museums, history, travel, politics (CNN and MSNBC have lost an ardent fan), and supporting her community through generous contributions.



Connie was a highly accomplished geological librarian. For over 25 years, she worked as a Senior Librarian for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Geological Survey. Within this role, she had an opportunity to express her love of geological science by organizing geological references for geologists and stakeholders, and giving presentations on geological hazards.



Connie is joined in heaven by her parents, Elaine and Richard "Dick" Manson, her brother Michael Manson, and many beloved dogs and cats that graced her life along the way.



A memorial service to celebrate Connie's life will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home in



Lacey on April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



Please also consider honoring her memory by contributing to Planned Parenthood or Safeplace of Olympia. And be sure to raise a glass of chardonnay, too!