. I don’t know when I have lost someone and felt more sad! She was ALWAYS a smile when you needed one or a hug when you needed one! I loved her like a sister! I was going to call her tomorrow. . Now I know why I have been thinking about her the last few days! I know she has been around me! My world will never be the same without her in it! If there is anything we can do, please call me! My number is on her phone. I am sad that I never got to say goodbye.



Molly Day

Friend