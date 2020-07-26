1/1
Connie Lee Dunn
Connie Lee Dunn

March 4, 1948 ~ July 19, 2020

Connie lived life with abandon and had an uncanny knack for connecting with people. Strangers could feel her love. Among her many adventures was working on the Alaskan pipeline and owning the Rimrock Steakhouse in Lake City. She was generous with her time and resources, and stubborn in her choices. She never regretted any decision. When her body finally gave out from living the fun life, she decided to let it die.

She leaves behind her son James H Anderson, her daughter Leslie R Dunn, her sisters: Betty L Nordquist, Sandra M Pidde and Marge M Pidde. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and a legion of friends.

If you knew her, you have precious memories. If you didn't, then know that this was one person who was not afraid to embrace life.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 26, 2020
She will be so missed,She was the touchdown for so many people
Kim E Grant
Friend
July 26, 2020
i have so often thought about you, we shared some really good times as teenagers. I am so sorry we didn’t keep up with one another. Rest in Paradise .
Valerie
Friend
July 26, 2020
A precious friend who always supported me and my talent. I am forever grateful for the years spent making music for her at The Rimrock Steakhouse.Connie you'll always be "My Girl" I love you Phil
Phil Randoy
Friend
July 26, 2020
. I don’t know when I have lost someone and felt more sad! She was ALWAYS a smile when you needed one or a hug when you needed one! I loved her like a sister! I was going to call her tomorrow. . Now I know why I have been thinking about her the last few days! I know she has been around me! My world will never be the same without her in it! If there is anything we can do, please call me! My number is on her phone. I am sad that I never got to say goodbye.
Molly Day
Friend
