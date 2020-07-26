Connie Lee Dunn
March 4, 1948 ~ July 19, 2020
Connie lived life with abandon and had an uncanny knack for connecting with people. Strangers could feel her love. Among her many adventures was working on the Alaskan pipeline and owning the Rimrock Steakhouse in Lake City. She was generous with her time and resources, and stubborn in her choices. She never regretted any decision. When her body finally gave out from living the fun life, she decided to let it die.
She leaves behind her son James H Anderson, her daughter Leslie R Dunn, her sisters: Betty L Nordquist, Sandra M Pidde and Marge M Pidde. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and a legion of friends.
If you knew her, you have precious memories. If you didn't, then know that this was one person who was not afraid to embrace life.
