Connie Nance Winslow
Connie began her final journey on 12/15/2019 (her 46th wedding anniversary) after a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Connie was born in Spokane, WA on 3/16/1949 to Bill and Barbara Nance, but moved to Bellevue with her family when she was two years old. She graduated in 1967 from Bellevue High School, continued to the University of Washington, where she was affiliated with the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and received her undergraduate degree in 1971. She then attended the University of Puget Sound where she earned a master's degree in Occupational Therapy. Soon after graduation, she married Steve Winslow and they began their 46-year life together.
Connie's greatest passion was for her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a knack for making people feel special and loved. In addition to caring for her family, Connie was a kind friend, a gourmet cook, a fabulous gardener, a devoted volunteer to many great causes, and a seasoned world traveler. Her favorite saying was "my bags are always packed." She loved a myriad of water sports, agate hunting, snow skiing, and enjoyed her time at the family beach home and her visits to Maui.
Connie was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Barbara Nance. She leaves behind her loving family including her husband Steve, daughter Barbara (Nate) Chinn, son Doug, brother Frank (Kathryn) Nance, and her wonderful granddaughters Hannah, Addie, and Rachel Chinn. Special thanks are extended to Dr. Jane Golden and her amazing and caring staff with the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.
A memorial service is planned for Tuesday, March 3 at 2:00pm at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Medina.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and directed to breast cancer research. (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Philanthropy, Mail Stop J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109)
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020