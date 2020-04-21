|
|
Connie Tamura Asaka
Connie Sumiko Tamura Asaka passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. She was 96. The eldest of three, Connie was born in Seattle to Raisuke and Tomiko (Fujii) Tamura. She grew up in the Green Lake neighborhood where her father ran Green Market. Following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, she was one of 120,000 Japanese Americans unjustly imprisoned by the U.S. government. She was incarcerated at Tule Lake and Minidoka. She returned to Seattle after the war and worked in the travel business, eventually opening her own travel agency, Emerald Travel.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Asaka; and brother and sister, Toshio Tamura and Kyoko Tamura. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Barbara Asaka; her grandchildren, Jamie and Megan Asaka; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020