Connie Wheeler



Constance (Connie) Beth Wheeler (Mahonske) passed away peacefully on July 6. She is survived by her daughter Wendy, son Marcus, cherished granddaughters Zoe and Jaine, and her half-brother Adam Mahonske.



Connie graduated from the University of Michigan in 1961 with a degree in journalism and promptly moved west. She worked at Boeing, training off-hours in computers to shift to business programming along with a diverse group (journalists, historians, psychology majors).



She met her husband, engineer Pete Wheeler, through Boeing's Ski Club. They settled in Lake Hills, where they cultivated an enormous garden and many enduring friendships.



Connie pursued pottery, ski patrol, foraging (mushrooms, berries, wild greens, and seaweed) and ethnic cooking while raising kids. As the kids entered high school, she became active in the political, health and economic ramifications of how we grow food. She joined with other early members of PCC to found Consumers United for Food Safety (CUFFS), a non-profit, all volunteer consumer advocacy group on food issues. The group published a quarterly newsletter, The Food Activist, and joined other non-profits in commenting on, lobbying for, and enlightening consumers about food industry policies. They worked on issues such as food irradiation, bovine growth hormone, and consumer labeling. She considered the work a "second college education," one where her journalism skills proved very useful.



She loved to travel to Lake Chelan and the Southwest, to capture the heat and light sometimes lacking in the Northwest, but always returned for the blue skies of September. She and Pete took full advantage of the hiking, music, and dancing offered by living in the Northwest.



Remembrances may be made to the Washington Trails Association or the Center for Food Safety.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store