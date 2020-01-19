|
|
Conny K. Knigge
Conny died on January 12, 2020 after a difficult battle with dementia and cancer. Conny had a spirited personality. She was tough, resilient and optimistic to the end. She enjoyed the sun, trips to Hawaii, her home on 34th and the occasional libation. She loved her friends, neighbors, family and dogs.
Conny was born in Seattle on December 21, 1937 to John Oscar Sargent and Martha Merz Sargent. She was raised in Ballard and attended St. Alphonsus grade school, Holy Angels High School (1955), Seattle University and Western Washington University.
While at Western, Conny met her husband Roger Knigge and they were married in 1957. Conny lived the majority of her adult life in the Magnolia neighborhood of Seattle. Roger and Conny had two sons Kyle and Kurt. Conny volunteered for many years at Catholic Seamen's Club. She later went on to enjoy a long career at Seafirst/Bank of America.
Conny was predeceased by her parents, sister Charlene Miyatovich, husband Roger (1969) and son Kyle (2015). She is survived by her son Kurt, daughter in law Lisa Donaldson, grandson Kris (wife Kelly), granddaughter Katie, granddaughter Kaila and nephew Lance Miyatovich (Amy).
A get together for friends and family will be held Thursday January 23rd at 11:00 am at
Chinook's- Fisherman's Terminal
1900 W Nickerson St, Seattle, 98119
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020